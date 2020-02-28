Teacher held for molesting over 14 schoolchildren

Police said 14 students have come forward with a complaint. (Representational Image) Police said 14 students have come forward with a complaint. (Representational Image)

A 31-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting over 14 students in a school at Turbhe for the past two months. The Navi Mumbai police said the accused was employed by the school recently to teach computers to students from Class VI to VIII. An officer said, “The accused would call students close to him under the pretext of giving practical lessons and touch them inappropriately.”

Police said 14 students have come forward with a complaint. On Tuesday, one of the students approached another teacher with a complaint against the accused for touching her inappropriately.

“The teacher then forwarded the complaint to the school principal, following which the accused was suspended,” said an officer.

