Teacher booked for pouring hot wax on Class 3 student

A teacher has been booked for allegedly pouring hot wax on a Class III student for creating ruckus in class, police said Wednesday.

The incident reportedly happened last week at an Ashram Shala — a residential school — in Vasai. “We registered an FIR December 23 when the complainant approached us in the matter. We have reached out to the school and the teacher for investigation as well,” senior inspector Vilas Chowghule said.

“The boy’s mother is a single parent and works as a maid in Dadar. When she went to meet her son Sunday, she reportedly saw burn injuries on his hands and asked him about it,” an officer said.

The officer added that police have found that the teacher, Isabelle Gonzalves, had punished the child as he was creating a ruckus in the class. “The child was first beaten and then inflicted with dripping hot wax Friday (December 20),” the officer added.

The child has taken home by his mother, police said. “We are investigating the case and will take necessary action,” said a senior officer from Palghar police. The headmaster of the Ashram Shala couldn’t be reached for a comment.

