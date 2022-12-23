scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Teacher booked for beating, kicking 3 Class IV students inside classroom

No arrests have been made in the case yet, said police.

A teacher from a prominent school in the western suburbs was booked by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly beating and kicking three 10-year-old students inside the classroom.

The police said the case was registered after their parents of the three Class IV students informed the principal about the incident. Following a complaint from the principal, the teacher, a woman, was booked under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police said that a parent brought his 10-year-old boy to the principal’s office at 2.30 pm on December 6. “The parent alleged that the boy was brutally beaten up by the teacher. She pushed the boy to the floor, following which she kicked him,” said an officer. The principal then confronted the teacher, who claimed that she had beaten the child because he was not studying.

Subsequently, the parents of two other children, also in the same class, approached the principal and complained against the teacher. “These parents also demanded action against the teacher and accused her of not only beating the children with her hands but also kicking their children,” said the officer.

“The principal then informed the school management about the complaints. Following this, CCTV camera footage was checked and it was found that the teacher crushed the hands of the students, beat them and also kicked them on their face and their back.”

No arrests have been made in the case yet, said police.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:07:06 am
