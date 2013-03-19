Teacher beats up Class I student,her father moves child rights panel

THE father of a Class I student of a Santacruz school who was allegedly beaten up by her teacher has approached the state child rights commission against the school management.

Bharat Bafna alleged that on March 4,a teacher at St Teresas Convent High School on March 4 hit his daughter Prachi because some water that the girl mistakenly spat out fell on her. My daughter was drinking water when her classmate squeezed her cheeks,leading to water falling on to the teacher. Not only did she beat up my daughter,but she also dragged her to the principal,who made her sit outside her office for nearly five hours, Bafna alleged.

Bafna added,I have approached the state child rights commission and also wrote to the Archbishop of Bombay seeking help in the matter.

The education department has decided to investigate the issue. I have asked the education inspector of western suburbs to look into the matter and give a report to me, said N B Chavan,deputy director of school education school,Mumbai.

Meanwhile,a notice to the school has been issued by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child rights. A hearing in the matter has been scheduled on March 21. The complainant and the representative of the school are supposed to remain present during the hearing, said an official from the commission.

The school authorities refused to comment on the matter,saying they were seeking legal opinion.

