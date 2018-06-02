Teacher arrested for sodomising 12-year-old student, say police

An officer linked to the case said that as per the complainant, the incident took place from November last year to April this year. (Representational Image) An officer linked to the case said that as per the complainant, the incident took place from November last year to April this year. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old teacher from a Mumbra coaching centre was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old student. He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The victim’s mother in her complaint has alleged that two more people are involved in the crime and that two other students were victimised by the accused. Police are investigating the allegations.

The coaching centre is run by the wife of the accused. Senior inspector of Mumbra police station Kishor Pasalkar said, “We have arrested the teacher on allegations of sodomising a 12-year-old boy who came to study at the coaching classes. He was arrested on the charges of unnatural offences and those under POCSO.”

Pasalkar said the victim’s family has made a few more allegations that are being verified. An officer linked to the case said that as per the complainant, the incident took place from November last year to April this year.

“While the professor has been arrested, we have not found evidence for other allegations, like two more children being sodomised at the centre. We are still recording the statements to get more clarity on the allegations,” an officer linked to the probe said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App