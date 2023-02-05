Teacher arrested for sexual assault of minor siblings

A 25-year-old teacher was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two students – a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother.

The police said the accused went to the house of the siblings to teach them Arabic and Urdu. “He would sexually assault them during the class in the absence of their parents,” said an officer, adding that the siblings had been sexually assaulted since December 4, 2022.

However, the incident came to light on Thursday, when the boy complained of pain in his private parts.

“He then narrated his ordeal to his parents, following which they took the children to the hospital. The doctors confirmed that they had been sexually assaulted,” the officer said.