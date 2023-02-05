scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Teacher arrested for sexual assault of minor siblings

The police said the accused went to the house of the siblings to teach them Arabic and Urdu.

However, the incident came to light on Thursday, when the boy complained of pain in his private parts.
Listen to this article
Teacher arrested for sexual assault of minor siblings
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 25-year-old teacher was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two students – a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother.

The police said the accused went to the house of the siblings to teach them Arabic and Urdu. “He would sexually assault them during the class in the absence of their parents,” said an officer, adding that the siblings had been sexually assaulted since December 4, 2022.

However, the incident came to light on Thursday, when the boy complained of pain in his private parts.

More from Mumbai

“He then narrated his ordeal to his parents, following which they took the children to the hospital. The doctors confirmed that they had been sexually assaulted,” the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 00:58 IST
Next Story

Congress seeks probe into paper leaks, Hindenburg report

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close