Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Teacher approaches court against letting day teachers work in night schools

The night schools, organisations running those, and also teachers have been protesting against the Government Resolution (GR) issued in July which allows day-school teachers to work at night schools for half-salary.

Sharad Pawar, a teacher from a night school in Ahmednagar, has filed a petition with the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. (Representational/File)

Amid the ongoing protest by teachers against the new policy for night schools in which daily timings have been reduced, a teacher from a night school in Ahmednagar has approached court against the reduced timing and permission for day-school teachers to work in night schools on half salary.

Sharad Pawar, a teacher from a night school in Ahmednagar, has filed a petition with the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. “I am standing against the injustice towards the students studying in night schools. They are studying in night schools because of different hardships. They need to have teachers who are dedicated to their education. It is unfair that teachers from day-schools teach in night schools, after having completed their regular duty. Most schools are in Mumbai and we are all aware about the time and energy spent in commuting in that city. Teachers from day-schools will not be able to give justice to teaching at night schools,” said Pawar who also feels that when there are so many eligible teachers available in Maharashtra waiting for jobs, it is unfair to allow additional opportunity for those already having a full-time job.

The night schools, organisations running those, and also teachers have been protesting against the Government Resolution (GR) issued in July which allows day-school teachers to work at night schools for half-salary. The same GR also declared that the timing of the night schools will be reduced from three-and-a-half hours to two-and-a-half hours, daily.

04-10-2022
