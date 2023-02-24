Teach BJP a lesson, Uddhav Thackeray urges Shiv Sainiks

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked Shiv Sainiks to vote for the Congress and NCP’s candidates in the Kasbapeth and Chinchwad assembly constituency bypolls and said that it was imperative to teach a lesson to a party which had stolen the Sena’s title and symbol.

“We have to teach the BJP a lesson as they have stolen our title and symbol,” Thackeray said in a virtual address late Thursday evening. The voting for the Kasbapeth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls will be held on February 26 and the counting of votes will be held on March 2.

In his 15-minute address, Thackeray hit out at the BJP for not giving candidature to family members of late BJP MLA Mukta Tilak whose death had necessitated the Kasbapeth bypoll. Thackeray also called the BJP’s move of getting ailing BJP leader Girish Bapat for campaigning in the bypoll as unfortunate and inhuman.

“After MVA came together, they attempted to finish off us. After using the Tilak family for your family, the BJP discarded them, gave a candidature to Jagtap to get sympathy. It is not time to empathise with the BJP now, We respect Tilak and Jagtap. but we must win. If you (BJP) do not sympathise with us, then you (BJP) also do not deserve our sympathy. Bringing BJP leader Girish Bapat for campaigning during his illness for the bypoll is unfortunate and was an inhuman act,” Thackeray said.

He further asked the cadre to not take steps that the BJP will benefit and ensure that the Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba and NCP candidate Nana Kate in Pimpri Chinchwad win. “…Let us teach them lessons in Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad bypolls,” he said.