TCS case: Ashwini Chainani, POSH member who told complainant to ‘drop it’, gets bail

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Ashwini Chainani, the manager and an internal member of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act committee who is accused of ignoring harassment complaints in the alleged Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conversion and sexual harassment case, was granted bail by a Nashik court on Tuesday.
Ashwini Chainani was named as one of the accused in the nine FIRs in the TCS Nashik case. The court has also granted bail to co-accused Danish Sheikh in another TCS conversion and harassment case.
While most Nashik TCS employees face sexual harassment and religious coercion cases, Ashwini Chainani is accused of not taking any action on the complaints.
While her name figures in statements made by complainants in more than one FIR, she was formally arraigned as an accused in the FIR which alleges that she did not step in despite repeated complaints.
The FIR further mentions that when the complainant repeatedly raised the issue with Chainani, she was told to “drop it”.
Seeking her bail, Chainani’s lawyers argued that she was posted in Pune and had no direct supervisory control over the Nashik unit. They also argued that Ashwini Chainani was not directly connected to the alleged incidents.
They contended that the complainant had not submitted any written complaint to her, while denying allegations that she had ignored or abetted the alleged offences.
The court directed Chainani to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and imposed conditions that she shall not threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence.
The prosecution had argued that the failure of senior officials to act on complaints allowed the alleged misconduct to continue.
Earlier, two other accused – Nida Khan and Tausif Akhtar – had also secured bail. The detailed order is awaited.
The nine FIRs registered by the Nashik Police name eight TCS employees. Most of the accused face allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion.
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