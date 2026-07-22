TCS case: Ashwini Chainani, POSH member who told complainant to ‘drop it’, gets bail

Ashwini Chainani, the manager and an internal member of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act committee who is accused of ignoring harassment complaints in the alleged Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conversion and sexual harassment case, was granted bail by a Nashik court on Tuesday.

Ashwini Chainani was named as one of the accused in the nine FIRs in the TCS Nashik case. The court has also granted bail to co-accused Danish Sheikh in another TCS conversion and harassment case.

While most Nashik TCS employees face sexual harassment and religious coercion cases, Ashwini Chainani is accused of not taking any action on the complaints.