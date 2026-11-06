TCS case: AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel named accused for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan

In a fresh development in the Nashik TCS sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, the Nashik Police has named All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel as an accused in the existing FIR for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan, one of the accused in the case, while she was absconding.

The development in the TCS case follows the interrogation of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, who was earlier booked for allegedly helping Nida Khan evade arrest by providing her accommodation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to police sources, investigators found evidence pointing towards Jaleel’s alleged involvement during Matin Patel’s questioning.