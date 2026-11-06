TCS case: AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel named accused for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan

In a fresh development in the Nashik TCS sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, the Nashik Police has named All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel as an accused in the existing FIR for allegedly sheltering Nida Khan, one of the accused in the case, while she was absconding.
The development in the TCS case follows the interrogation of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, who was earlier booked for allegedly helping Nida Khan evade arrest by providing her accommodation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
According to police sources, investigators found evidence pointing towards Jaleel’s alleged involvement during Matin Patel’s questioning.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has also informed the court about Imtiaz Jaleel’s alleged role in the alleged TCS conversion and sexual harassment case.
The investigation has included the audio recordings recovered from Patel’s mobile phone. Jaleel’s voice samples have also been obtained for verification, according to reports.
The police action comes nearly six months after The Indian Express reported that Imtiaz Jaleel’s name had figured in the chargesheet. The chargesheet mentioned that Patel had repeatedly made references to the AIMIM leader when investigators questioned him about Nida Khan’s whereabouts.
Jaleel was, however, not named as an accused at that stage.
Police had arrested Nida Khan from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7. It was then alleged that Matin Patel had provided shelter to her and her family despite knowing that her anticipatory bail application had been rejected by a Nashik court.
The case came to light following complaints by employees of the TCS unit in Nashik, alleging sexual harassment, intimidation and attempts at religious conversion by their colleagues. The Nashik Police had then registered nine FIRs in connection with the allegations and constituted an SIT to investigate them.
Jaleel had earlier denied allegations of his involvement in helping Nida Khan evade arrest. He couldn’t be contacted for a comment.