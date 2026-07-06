TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case: Nida Khan gets bail, no relief to Danish Shaikh

Nida Khan, the only woman among the accused, was alleged to have aided the religious conversion of a victim by giving her a burqa, religious books and installing religious apps on her phone. (File image)

A sessions court on Monday, July 6, granted bail to Nida Khan, accused in one of the TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment cases at the company’s Nashik unit, two months after her arrest. A similar relief was, however, rejected to Danish Shaikh, another accused in the TCS case. The court also granted bail to Tausif Akhtar. While Akhtar faced allegations of sexual misconduct, Danish was booked for sexual assault on the pretext of marriage.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases — one filed in Deolali Camp police station and eight in Mumbai Naka — registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at Nashik TCS unit.