TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case: Nida Khan gets bail, no relief to Danish Shaikh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A sessions court on Monday, July 6, granted bail to Nida Khan, accused in one of the TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment cases at the company’s Nashik unit, two months after her arrest. A similar relief was, however, rejected to Danish Shaikh, another accused in the TCS case. The court also granted bail to Tausif Akhtar. While Akhtar faced allegations of sexual misconduct, Danish was booked for sexual assault on the pretext of marriage.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases — one filed in Deolali Camp police station and eight in Mumbai Naka — registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at Nashik TCS unit.
Nida Khan was named in the Deolali Camp case, facing allegations of hurting religious sentiments and ‘influencing’ one of the TCS employees to practice Islamic traditions. She was arrested in May 2026 when she was three months pregnant.
During the bail hearing, Nida Khan’s lawyer, Baba Sayyad, argued that her continued custody was unnecessary as a chargesheet had already been filed, also requesting bail on medical grounds.
The court rejected Danish Shaikh’s plea, saying he faced grave allegations in the TCS case. The court said accused Danish “gained the victim’s trust by lying to her and promising marriage, subsequently engaging in sexual relations with her, despite he is already married and thereby deceived her.”
It also added that the prosecution had voiced concerns regarding potential influence on material witnesses if the applicant is released on bail at this stage of investigation.
“Considering the overall circumstances, and the trauma on the victim and the nature of the alleged crime, he does not deserve to be enlarged on bail until evidence of material witnesses, is recorded, in the trial,” the court said.
Nida Khan, the only woman among the accused, was alleged to have aided the religious conversion of a victim by giving her a burqa, religious books and installing religious apps on her phone. A sessions court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea and she was eventually arrested on May 7 from a house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, making her the last of the eight accused to be taken into custody.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram