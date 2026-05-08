‘Corporate jihad’: Sanjay Shirsat alleges AIMIM link to TCS Nashik ‘conversion’ case accused, demands MCOCA

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat Friday alleged that AIMIM leaders helped key accused, Nida Khan, evade arrest in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and conversion, which he described as a “corporate jihad”, at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik.

Nida Khan, who is one of the eight accused in the alleged TCS sexual harassment and conversion case, was arrested by the Nashik City police from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Thursday.

Addressing reporters after the arrest, Shirsat targeted former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel and alleged that Khan had received support from AIMIM leaders while she was on the run and demanded criminal action and inquiry against the party leader.

The Shiv Sena leader demanded that AIMIM leaders must be charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and that he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

While speaking to reporters, Shirsat claimed the party was encouraging such activities in the state. “Attempts are being made to expand such activities through AIMIM. Incidents involving religious conversion and trapping of girls are taking place under their leadership,” he alleged.

“This is a larger conspiracy. Nida Khan is only a pawn and this network is spread across Maharashtra. Similar incidents can emerge in Ahmednagar, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as well. Poison is being spread against the Hindu religion, leading to anger in society,” he said.

The minister also targeted former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, alleging that Khan had received assistance while she was on the run. He said Jaleel had publicly supported Khan by addressing a press conference in her favour. Citing information from the Nashik police, Shirsat claimed that Khan stayed for five days at the residence of Matin Majid Patel, an AIMIM corporator in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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According to the Nashik police SIT investigation, local AIMIM corporator Majid Patel allegedly sheltered Khan in Naregaon while she was absconding. They also said corporator Majid Patel has been named as an accused in the case, and action will be taken against all those found to have sheltered the accused or obstructed the legal process.

Shirsat demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the matter and said he would seek a detailed investigation into the alleged “corporate jihad” network. He said he would raise the demand with Fadnavis and seek identification of the alleged masterminds behind the case.

The minister also questioned the financial background of some of the accused. “How do unemployed youths own expensive bikes and iPhones? The source of this money should be investigated,” he said.

Shirsat also raised several questions, including why Khan allegedly stayed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for nearly two months while absconding, why AIMIM leaders were said to have supported her, and why she allegedly submitted false information about being pregnant while seeking anticipatory bail.

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Meanwhile, the Nashik police said Khan was arrested after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. Following the order, Nashik police, along with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police, conducted a two-day joint operation to trace and apprehend her.

The information was shared with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, after which special teams were deployed in the area for surveillance. The police said plainclothes personnel, using unmarked vehicles, carried out a “swift and well-coordinated” operation in Naregaon before taking Khan into custody.

The police said they also questioned Majid Patel during the operation. They added that Khan will be produced before a Nashik court Friday.