TCS Nashik case: Police seek accused remand to find shop where ‘skull cap’ was purchased

The Nashik city police Friday sought remand of four accused in an alleged conversion case at TCS BPO on grounds that they had to find the shop from where a skull cap termed by the police a “Muslim religion cap” seen on the head of a victim in a video was purchased.

Further, the remand mentioned that after having sheer khurma, a dessert made in Muslim households during Eid, at the residence of the accused Tausif Attar, the victim said his head became heavy and he felt intoxicated, a claim the police want to investigate. The Mumbai Naka police, where the particular FIR no 166/26 was registered, sought a 10-day remand of the accused. The court remanded the four accused in police custody till April 29.

In all nine FIRs have been registered by Nashik city police, in which seven accused — some involved in multiple FIRs — have been arrested. The police have been taking custody of the accused in individual FIRs.

In this case, Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Memon have been named as accused and have been charged with sexual exploitation and religious conversion.

The remand report further says the accused took the victim home in a Maruti Zen car on the day the cap was put on his head and it was necessary to ask the accused about it and seize the vehicle. The police said they wanted to take the accused to the hotel where the victim was allegedly taken to consume non-veg food and conduct panchnama there.

“The victim said the accused took him to the hotel in a Maruti Swift car so the accused needs to be questioned so that the vehicle can be seized,” the remand reads.

The remand further mentions that after making the victim wear the religious cap, a photo/video of the same was uploaded on ‘TCS Nashik’ WhatsApp group that needs to be retrieved.

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The report further mentions that the accused asked the victim to do their work and sent a faulty report to superiors when it came to his performance and also suggested black magic when it came to some family issues he was facing.

The defence argued that the police remand was not required as the police already had their mobile devices and hence physical custody was not required.