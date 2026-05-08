Inside the secluded bungalow where absconding TCS employee Nida Khan spent days evading police
Residents mistook the family for new tenants as the pregnant Nashik accused quietly stayed with relatives in an isolated Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar house before police tracked her down through technical surveillance.
The two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Naregaon area where TCS employee Nida Khan had been staying with relatives before being traced and apprehended by police late Thursday night. (Express Photo)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended late Thursday night from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives.
The arrest followed a joint operation conducted by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Police and Nashik City Police after a Nashik sessions court on Saturday rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail plea.
While police officials said technical surveillance helped trace Khan’s location, her family maintained that they had exhausted all legal options and were expecting her arrest.
“We were trying to avoid her arrest for the primary reason that we knew that she is innocent and secondarily for the fact that she is pregnant and we were afraid of the impact that jail would have on her health and that of the new born. We tried to follow all the legal options and are now resigned to how things go forward from here on,” a family member, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express.
Police said Khan was found along with her mother, aunt and two male relatives at the bungalow located in the Kausar Park locality. Though situated in a densely populated area, the house stands relatively isolated from neighbouring structures.
Local residents told reporters they had noticed movement at the house over the past fortnight and believed a new family had recently shifted there.
Khan is the only woman accused in the Nashik TCS case and is named in FIR 156, the first complaint registered after the controversy surfaced. She faces charges including sexual harassment, hurting religious sentiments and offences under multiple sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
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Police allege that Khan was part of a group accused of making offensive remarks against Hindu deities. The two other accused named in the FIR are Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar. There are earlier media reports alleging that Khan was part of the TCS Human Resources team and had used her position to entrap other girls.
According to her family, the 26-year-old Nashik native had been working with TCS for the past four years and was transferred to the company’s Mumbai office last year following her husband’s relocation. They had denied that she was part of HR department.
Her family claimed that Khan continued reporting to work until April 10, when she was allegedly asked not to come to office after the allegations became public. They have also alleged that despite the FIR being registered on March 26, police never approached them for questioning.
“The police had her phone number and address, yet we were never approached to cooperate with the investigation,” Khan’s father had earlier told The Indian Express.
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He also denied reports that Khan worked in the HR department, saying she was employed as an associate and earned a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.
“She is not from HR as was being reported. Initially, we assumed the reports referred to someone else. It was only after television channels aired her photographs that we realised they were referring to our daughter,” he had said earlier.
Her family has maintained that Khan avoided surrendering because she is four months pregnant and had been advised rest by doctors.
Police had earlier searched for Khan at her husband’s residence in Mumbra on April 17, but failed to locate her. Her husband was questioned and later released.
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Investigators believe Khan later moved to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to evade arrest.
The case also took a political turn after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel stated on April 21 that he had met Khan, her mother and aunt while they were absconding and would support them.
On Friday Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Sanjay Shirsat targeted former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, alleging that Khan had received assistance while she was on the run. He said Jaleel had publicly supported Khan by addressing a press conference in her favour. Citing information from the Nashik police, Shirsat claimed that Khan stayed for five days at the residence of Matin Majid Patel, an AIMIM corporator in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports.
Expertise
Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper.
Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas:
Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai.
Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC).
Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai).
Trustworthiness & Credibility
Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence.
Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers).
Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports.
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