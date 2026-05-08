Inside the secluded bungalow where absconding TCS employee Nida Khan spent days evading police

The two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Naregaon area where TCS employee Nida Khan had been staying with relatives before being traced and apprehended by police late Thursday night. (Express Photo)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended late Thursday night from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives.

The arrest followed a joint operation conducted by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Police and Nashik City Police after a Nashik sessions court on Saturday rejected Khan’s anticipatory bail plea.

While police officials said technical surveillance helped trace Khan’s location, her family maintained that they had exhausted all legal options and were expecting her arrest.

“We were trying to avoid her arrest for the primary reason that we knew that she is innocent and secondarily for the fact that she is pregnant and we were afraid of the impact that jail would have on her health and that of the new born. We tried to follow all the legal options and are now resigned to how things go forward from here on,” a family member, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express.