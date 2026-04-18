TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan’s counsel moves anticipatory bail, cites pregnancy

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its search for accused Nida Khan in the TCS Nashik case, her counsel on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application before a Nashik sessions court, citing her pregnancy among other grounds.

Advocate Rahul Kasliwal, representing Khan, said: “She is two months pregnant and the offences invoked against her are punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment. She herself is a woman; how can she be involved in outraging the modesty of another? The matter will be heard on Monday in the Nashik Sessions Court.” The court is expected to first consider arguments for interim relief.

Kasliwal has maintained that Khan had merely expressed her views and had not coerced anyone into religious conversion.

Khan is one of two women accused in the TCS Nashik case, in which nine FIRs have been registered against eight accused on charges ranging from sexual harassment and rape to hurting religious sentiments. She is named in only one of the nine FIRs — where she is accused of making offensive remarks about Hindu deities — and is not referenced in any of the remaining eight. She is the only accused yet to be arrested.

On Friday, Nashik Police had sent three teams to Mumbai to trace her. During the searches, her husband was detained and questioned within Mumbra police station limits. He told police she had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. The mobile phones of Khan and her family members were switched off. Police said searches are ongoing.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said Khan’s role in the case was limited. “So far, her role has not emerged in any other FIR. She was an associate and not in HR at the company and in our probe no link has been found to the accused in any case registered across the country. However, since some news channels have been reporting about some accused being linked to banned groups, we have written to central agencies to check as our probe is limited to the nine FIRs,” he had told this newspaper.

However, Khan’s family offered a different account. The 26-year-old, a native of Nashik, had been working with TCS for four years and was posted at its Mumbai office since last year following her husband’s transfer, her family said. They said Khan continued working at the Mumbai office until April 10, when she was asked not to report to work after allegations surfaced against her.

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He also countered claims about her role at the company. “She is not from HR as was being reported. Initially, we assumed the reports referred to someone else. It was only after television channels aired her photographs that we realised they were referring to our daughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, TCS on Friday announced it had engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to its internal investigation into the case. In a statement, CEO and MD K. Krithivasan said the company had also constituted an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry to review the findings and implement any recommendations. The investigation is being led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO.

TCS also sought to correct what it called inaccurate reporting about Khan’s role. “Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” the statement said. The company added that its Nashik unit continues to operate and that reports about it being shut down were “absolutely untrue.”