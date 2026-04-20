TCS Nashik case: Court denies interim relief from arrest to Nida Khan

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A court in Nashik on Monday refused to grant interim relief from arrest to accused Nida Khan in connection with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik BPO sexual harassment and religious coercion case.
Khan had filed for anticipatory bail stating she was pregnant and that the charges against her were limited to certain remarks she allegedly made in one case. Her anticipatory bail plea will now be heard on April 27.She is the only accused yet to be arrested.
Khan’s lawyer Baba Sayyad said, “Our plea for interim relief from arrest was heard. The court did not grant interim relief and posted the matter for hearing on April 27.
The victim’s lawyer said that they too will make a statement on the next date. After hearing the other side, the court will take a decision on our plea.”
The Nashik police have been on the lookout for the Khan who has been named as an accused in the first FIR registered in the case.
Khan is one of two women accused in the TCS Nashik case, in which nine FIRs have been registered against eight accused on charges ranging from sexual harassment and rape to hurting religious sentiments.
She is accused of making offensive remarks about Hindu deities.
On April 17, Nashik Police had sent three teams to Mumbai to trace her.
During the searches, her husband was detained and questioned within Mumbra police station limits. He told police she had gone to stay with relatives, but when the police teams reached the address it was found locked.
The mobile phones of Khan and her family members were switched off. Police said searches are ongoing.
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