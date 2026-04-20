TCS Nashik case: Court denies interim relief from arrest to Nida Khan

The Nasik ATS team visited Nida Khan's flat for inspection and questioning on April 17. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

A court in Nashik on Monday refused to grant interim relief from arrest to accused Nida Khan in connection with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik BPO sexual harassment and religious coercion case.

Khan had filed for anticipatory bail stating she was pregnant and that the charges against her were limited to certain remarks she allegedly made in one case. Her anticipatory bail plea will now be heard on April 27.She is the only accused yet to be arrested.

Khan’s lawyer Baba Sayyad said, “Our plea for interim relief from arrest was heard. The court did not grant interim relief and posted the matter for hearing on April 27.