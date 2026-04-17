TCS Nashik Case: Police send 3 teams to Mumbai to trace accused Nida Khan

As Nashik Police stepped up the hunt for absconding accused Nida Khan, sending three teams to Mumbai on Friday to trace her, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it had engaged Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to its internal investigation into the harassment case.

The TCS Nashik case came to light this month when a group of employees at the company’s Ashoka Marg office in Nashik filed complaints of sexual harassment, rape and hurting religious sentiments against colleagues. Between March 26 and April 3, Nashik city police registered nine FIRs against eight accused, whose alleged conduct ranged from unwanted touching and obscene remarks to religious coercion. Seven of the eight accused have since been arrested. Khan remains the only one at large.

Of the eight accused named across the nine FIRs, five — Danish Sheikh, Nida Khan, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Ansari — were associates at the TCS Nashik branch, while Raza Memon and Tausif Attar have been named as team leaders by the complainants. Ashwini Chainani, the only senior employee named, was the operations manager based in Pune and has been booked on charges of abetment. It is alleged that Chainani failed to act despite receiving complaints regarding the accused, which further emboldened them.

Police Nida Khan had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. (Express Photo) Police Nida Khan had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. (Express Photo)

Khan is one of two women accused in the case. She is named in only one of the nine FIRs where she is accused of making offensive remarks about Hindu deities. She is not referenced in any of the remaining eight FIRs.

During Friday’s searches in Mumbai, Khan’s husband was detained and questioned within Mumbra police station limits. He told police she had gone to stay with relatives, but when teams reached the address it was found locked. The mobile phones of Khan and her family members were switched off. Police said searches are ongoing. A Special Investigation Team has also been constituted to probe the matter.

Also Read | When workplace harassment goes online: PoSH in the remote work era

Her lawyer Baba Sayyad told The Indian Express that he would soon file an anticipatory bail application on her behalf, adding that she was “a victim of media trial.” He further said Khan was pregnant and her family was concerned about the impact of the case on her health.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said Khan’s role in the case was limited. “So far, her role has not emerged in any other FIR. She was an associate and not in HR at the company and in our probe no link has been found to the accused in any case registered across the country. However, since some news channels have been reporting about some accused being linked to banned groups, we have written to central agencies to check as our probe is limited to the nine FIRs,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, in its statement on Friday, TCS CEO and MD K. Krithivasan said the company had constituted an oversight committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry to review the findings of the internal investigation and implement any recommendations. The investigation is being led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO.

TCS also sought to correct what it called inaccurate reporting about Khan’s role. “Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” the statement said. The company added that its Nashik unit continues to operate and that reports about it being shut down were “absolutely untrue.”