TCS Nashik case: Cops allege accused Nida Khan gave victim burqa, religious books, planned to send her to Malaysia

On Monday, the court heard final arguments over the plea. Till then Nida has no relief from arrest and the Nashik City police remain on the lookout for her.

The Nashik court hearing the anticipatory bail application of TCS employee Nida Khan, a wanted accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments, will decide on the plea on May 2.

On Monday, the court heard final arguments over the plea. Till then Nida has no relief from arrest and the Nashik City police remain on the lookout for her.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence lawyers in-camera.

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea, the prosecution argued that Khan had played a role in the religious conversion of a victim by giving her burqa, religious books and installing religious apps on her phone. It further argued that they have seized some books from the victim’s residence and found some religious apps on the phone that Nida helped her with.

They further said that a burqa had been given to the victim by Nida. The prosecution argued that it was necessary to question Nida in custody and hence her ABA be rejected.