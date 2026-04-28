TCS Nashik case: Cops allege accused Nida Khan gave victim burqa, religious books, planned to send her to Malaysia

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The Nashik court hearing the anticipatory bail application of TCS employee Nida Khan, a wanted accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments, will decide on the plea on May 2.
On Monday, the court heard final arguments over the plea. Till then Nida has no relief from arrest and the Nashik City police remain on the lookout for her.
The court of Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence lawyers in-camera.
They further said that a burqa had been given to the victim by Nida. The prosecution argued that it was necessary to question Nida in custody and hence her ABA be rejected.
The prosecution further argued that the process to change the name of the victim to ‘Haniya’ was in progress and a Malegaon based group was helping them out with the paperwork. Further, the prosecution said that the accused were encouraging the victim to go to Malaysia for employment where they planned to settle her.
The defence had earlier sought anticipatory bail on grounds that Nida was pregnant and allegations against her were limited to one case.
On Monday, the defence argued that even for arguments sake if the allegations were true, there was to date no law in Maharashtra against conversion for her to be booked under it and at the maximum she can be tried for hurting religious sentiments.
This was the first FIR registered at the Deolali camp police station in connection with the TCS Nashik case alleging rape, hurting religious sentiments and sections of the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes Act (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
In all nine FIRs were eventually registered against eight accused of which seven have been arrested so far.
TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.
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