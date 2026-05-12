TCS Nashik Case: AIMIM corporator’s home where Nida Khan allegedly ‘stayed’ likely to be razed

Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended on May 7 from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Matin Patel, saying that some of his properties, including the house where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan allegedly stayed, were constructed illegally.

AMC Mayor Sameer Rajurkar said the civic body would demolish the structures if Patel failed to provide a satisfactory response to the show-cause notice. He added that proof of illegal construction could also lead to the cancellation of Patel’s membership in the municipal corporation.

Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended on May 7 from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives. The bungalow is allegedly owned by Patel.