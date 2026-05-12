TCS Nashik Case: AIMIM corporator’s home where Nida Khan allegedly ‘stayed’ likely to be razed

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The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Matin Patel, saying that some of his properties, including the house where Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan allegedly stayed, were constructed illegally.
AMC Mayor Sameer Rajurkar said the civic body would demolish the structures if Patel failed to provide a satisfactory response to the show-cause notice. He added that proof of illegal construction could also lead to the cancellation of Patel’s membership in the municipal corporation.
Nida Khan, who had been absconding since April 10 in connection with the Nashik TCS case, was apprehended on May 7 from a two-storey bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Naregaon area, where she had been staying with four relatives. The bungalow is allegedly owned by Patel.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajurkar said notices were served to Patel on May 9. Two of them his properties — the house in Kausar Baug where Nida Khan was allegedly staying and one of his offices in the same locality — have been flagged as illegal constructions.
“Prima facie, we are sure that both these properties have been constructed illegally, either partially or fully. As per the rules, he has three days to respond to the notice. If the reply is found unsatisfactory, action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Rajurkar said.
He added that if the allegations are proven, apart from demolition proceedings, Patel’s membership as a corporator could also come under scrutiny.
“As of now, action will be taken against the structures. However, under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, a corporator’s membership can be cancelled if he is found to have indulged in illegal construction,” Rajurkar said.
When asked whether the corporation intended to move for Patel’s disqualification, Rajurkar remained non-committal and said, “That decision will be taken by the House and the municipal commissioner. For now, we are proceeding as per the law regarding the illegal construction,.
The Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act provides for the disqualification of a councillor if the individual, their spouse, or dependents are found to have constructed any illegal or unauthorised structure.
Matin Majid Shaikh, popularly known as Majid Patel, is a first-time AIMIM corporator. The 35-year-old businessman, who declared in his election affidavit that he is educated up to Class 7, owns three agricultural plots valued at Rs 86 lakh, a non-agricultural plot in Naregaon worth Rs 11 lakh, and a house valued at Rs 4 lakh.
Patel had recently courted controversy recently after an objectionable video allegedly featuring him emerged. He then claimed that the video was part of a conspiracy by his political opponents.
Patel has approached a local court seeking 15 days to respond to the AMC notice and requesting directions restraining the civic body from taking coercive action. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.
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