TCS Nashik case: What AIMIM corporator Matin Patel told police in 9.5 hours of questioning about Nida Khan

AIMIM corporator Matin Patel told Police he had “no inkling” about the allegations against Nida Khan when he helped her family arrange temporary accommodation.(Source: Instagram/mateenpatelofficial)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Matin Patel, whose statement was recorded by the Nashik Police in the alleged TCS sexual harassment and religious conversion case on Monday, has told investigators that he unknowingly helped accused Nida Khan’s family arrange temporary accommodation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after being approached through a local acquaintance from Nashik.

During a marathon nine-and-a-half-hour interrogation, Patel, according to his lawyer Abhaysinh Bhosale, told police that he neither knew nor had ever met Nida Khan before the case surfaced and was unaware of the allegations against her when he helped the family.

Khan is one of eight employees accused in the TCS Nashik case, in which Nashik city police registered nine FIRs between March 26 and April 3, alleging sexual harassment and religious conversion of colleagues at a TCS BPO office in Nashik. Khan, the only woman among the accused, was specifically alleged to have aided the religious conversion of a victim by giving her a burqa and religious books and installing religious apps on her phone. A sessions court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea, and she was eventually arrested on May 7 from a house in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, making her the last of the eight accused to be taken into custody.