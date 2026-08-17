TCS Nashik case: AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel gets bail

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Mateen Majeed Shaikh, who was made an accused in the Nashik TCS sexual harassment case for allegedly sheltering accused Nida Khan, was granted bail by a Nashik court on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Kedar Rajaram Joglekar granted Patel bail on a bond of Rs 75,000 with one or two sureties of the same amount.

While allowing the plea, the court noted that Patel had not been arrested during the police investigation. He had instead been issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and was allowed to remain out of custody. The investigating officer had also not sought his custody, the court noted.