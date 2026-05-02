TCS Nashik case: Sessions court rejects anticipatory bail of Nida Khan, the only accused yet to be arrested

A sessions court in Nashik has rejected the anticipatory bail application of TCS employee Nida Khan, who is named as an accused in one case related to alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. Her lawyers are likely to appeal the order in the High Court. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

The court had earlier refused to grant any interim relief to Khan. Khan sought anticipatory bail on grounds that she is pregnant, that the allegations pertain to one case, and that she will cooperate with the police probe. Her lawyers argued that even if the allegations were taken at face value, there was no law in Maharashtra against conversion and at most she could be tried for hurting religious sentiments.