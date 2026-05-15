After TCS controversy, Maharashtra to inspect companies over workplace harassment compliance

Though the circular does not directly mention any company, it comes shortly after the controversy involving Tata Consultancy Services over the handling of a workplace sexual harassment complaint. (Photo: Instagram)

Maharashtra has decided to begin inspections of offices and companies across the state to check whether workplace sexual harassment laws are actually being followed, in a serious push to tighten enforcement of the POSH Act.

In a circular issued on May 14, the Women and Child Development Department authorised a range of officials including district collectors, Women and Child Development officers, probation officers and Child Development Project Officers to carry out inspections in government and private establishments.

The inspections will look at whether organisations have properly formed Internal Committees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, whether complaints are being handled within timelines laid down by law, whether employees are being trained, and whether records are being maintained confidentially.