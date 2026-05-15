After TCS controversy, Maharashtra to inspect companies over workplace harassment compliance

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Maharashtra has decided to begin inspections of offices and companies across the state to check whether workplace sexual harassment laws are actually being followed, in a serious push to tighten enforcement of the POSH Act.
In a circular issued on May 14, the Women and Child Development Department authorised a range of officials including district collectors, Women and Child Development officers, probation officers and Child Development Project Officers to carry out inspections in government and private establishments.
The inspections will look at whether organisations have properly formed Internal Committees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, whether complaints are being handled within timelines laid down by law, whether employees are being trained, and whether records are being maintained confidentially.
The government has also issued a detailed checklist for inspections. Apart from physical offices, it asks organisations whether their policies cover remote and work-from-home environments as well.
Till now, POSH compliance in many companies has largely remained a documentation exercise. Companies would constitute Internal Committees because the law required it, but there was little external scrutiny over whether those committees were functioning properly or whether employees trusted the process enough to come forward with complaints.
Though the circular does not directly mention any company, it comes shortly after the controversy involving Tata Consultancy Services over the handling of a workplace sexual harassment complaint.
Under the new circular officials have been asked to verify whether complainants are protected from retaliation, whether women are given interim relief during inquiries, whether complaints are acknowledged on time and whether awareness programmes are conducted regularly.
The circular also puts focus on the central government’s SHE-Box portal, requiring organisations to upload details of Internal Committees and annual reports online.
Officials can now inspect establishments under Section 25 of the POSH Act, and companies found violating provisions of the law could face action under Section 26.
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