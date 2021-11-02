TC manhandled after man falls down staircase during ticket checking drive

A TICKET CHECKER (TC) was allegedly manhandled by women commuters at Nahur railway station on Tuesday after a man fell from the staircases of a foot overbridge while a ticket checking drive was going on.

The police said the women passengers assumed that the man fell from the bridge after he was being followed by the TC, but the TC said the man was not even stopped by them.

Smita Dhakane, senior police inspector of Kurla Government Railway Police, said, “The man who fell from the staircase is stable and was let go after first aid. He had monthly season tickets and he said he was not stopped by the TCs.”

According to officials, the incident took place around 9 am when Sandip Chitale along with other two TCs of a flying squad were checking tickets. Suddenly a man came running and slipped and fell from the staircase and got injured. The women allegedly assumed that the man fell as the TC followed him, and started manhandling Chitale.

“The TC told us he was not even aware of the incident as he was busy making receipts for another passenger. Suddenly some women attacked him saying he was responsible for the accident. It looks like a misunderstanding,” said an official.

Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO, said an FIR will be registered against those who manhandled the TC.