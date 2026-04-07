TBM ‘Nayak’ ready to begin Thane–Borivali tunnel work

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday will formally launch the work for the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project by flagging off Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Nayak at the Thane site. The ceremony marks the start of a critical phase of underground excavation for the project.

Located at Tiku Jini Wadi in Manpada, Thane, Nayak stands over 13 metres tall and will cut through nearly 10 kilometres of rock beneath the ground. It will dig about 10 metres a day and is expected to reach Borivali by 2028.

The project, being built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is an 11.84-km road link that aims to cut travel time between Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane to about 15 minutes. Right now, the same journey takes 60 to 90 minutes. The tunnel will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.