TBM ‘Nayak’ ready to begin Thane–Borivali tunnel work

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday will formally launch the work for the Thane–Borivali twin tunnel project by flagging off Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Nayak at the Thane site. The ceremony marks the start of a critical phase of underground excavation for the project.
Located at Tiku Jini Wadi in Manpada, Thane, Nayak stands over 13 metres tall and will cut through nearly 10 kilometres of rock beneath the ground. It will dig about 10 metres a day and is expected to reach Borivali by 2028.
The project, being built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is an 11.84-km road link that aims to cut travel time between Borivali and Ghodbunder Road in Thane to about 15 minutes. Right now, the same journey takes 60 to 90 minutes. The tunnel will pass under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
The project was approved in 2023, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in January 2024.
A second machine, Arjuna, is also being put together and will dig a parallel tunnel. As the machines move forward, tunnel walls will be built behind.
However, there is a delay on the Borivali side. The machines meant to start digging from there have not arrived yet. The site in Magathane is still not ready because some families living there have not yet moved out. Out of 572 affected residents, about 70 are still waiting to be relocated.
2+2 lane tunnel
Tunnel Diameter: 12.2 m (2 tunnels each of 2 lanes plus an emergency lane).
Cross-connection lane at every 300 metres
Total length: 11.84 km
Tunnel length: 10.25 km
Connecting roads: 1.59 km
Length division
Along Borivali: 5.75 km
Thane side: 6.09 km
Contractor: M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited
Consultant: M/s. Hill-TCE Joint Venture (JV)
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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