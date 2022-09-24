Taxi, auto fares likely to go up by Rs 3 & Rs 2 from Oct 1

The taxi and auto unions in the city have decided to call of their proposed strike on September 26 after receiving assurances from the state government of a fare hike starting October 1.

In Mumbai there are 48,000 taxis and two lakh autorickshaws. Currently, the minimum fare for taxis is Rs 25 for 1.5-km while it is Rs 21 for autos. After the increase is implemented, the minimum fare for taxis will go up to Rs 28 and for autos it will be Rs 23.

However, the state government is yet to come out with an official notification approving the fare hike.

AL Quadros, president of Taximen Union, said that the state government during a meeting held on Friday had assured to hike fares. He said that minimum fares of taxis will increase by Rs 3 and for autorickshaws will increase by Rs 2.

“An official notification will be issued soon by the government. We are happy that the minimum fares have been increased as what we demanded,” he said, adding that the strike which was to start from September 26 has been called off. The president had a meeting with the Industry Minister Uday Samant where the fare hike was discussed.