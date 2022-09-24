scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Taxi, auto fares likely to go up by Rs 3 & Rs 2 from Oct 1

AL Quadros, President Taximen Union confirmed that the state government during a meeting held on Friday had assured to hike fares.

In Mumbai there are 48,000 taxis and two lakh autorickshaws. The minimum fare currently of Tax is Rs 25 for 1.5 km and auto fare is Rs 21. (Representational image)

The taxi and auto unions in the city have decided to call of their proposed strike on September 26 after receiving assurances from the state government of a fare hike starting October 1.

In Mumbai there are 48,000 taxis and two lakh autorickshaws. Currently, the minimum fare for taxis is Rs 25 for 1.5-km while it is Rs 21 for autos. After the increase is implemented, the minimum fare for taxis will go up to Rs 28 and for autos it will be Rs 23.

However, the state government is yet to come out with an official notification approving the fare hike.

AL Quadros, president of Taximen Union, said that the state government during a meeting held on Friday had assured to hike fares. He said that minimum fares of taxis will increase by Rs 3 and for autorickshaws will increase by Rs 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
More from Mumbai

“An official notification will be issued soon by the government. We are happy that the minimum fares have been increased as what we demanded,” he said, adding that the strike which was to start from September 26 has been called off. The president had a meeting with the Industry Minister Uday Samant where the fare hike was discussed.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:09:41 am
Next Story

‘There were better ways to handle this situation’: FIDE criticises Carlsen for his conduct in the Niemann Saga, prepared to task Fair Play Commission

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement