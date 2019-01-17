Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Taxi driver held, 5 booked for attacking two traffic cops

A case of assault on a public servant and molestation was registered against the six men. (Representational)

A Taxi driver was arrested and five others were booked for allegedly attacking two traffic police personnel, including a woman constable, near Paradise Cinema in Mahim.

Police said the incident happened on Monday night after a taxi driver was stopped for jumping a red light. “The two constables tried stopping the taxi driver. When he didn’t stop, the constables chased him and caught him a few metres away. After a heated argument with the cops, he went to his residential locality in Mahim and returned with five men.”

The officer added that the group then attacked the male constable and when the female constable intervened, they assaulted her too.

A case of assault on a public servant and molestation was registered against the six men. While the main accused, the taxi driver, was arrested on Tuesday evening, police said they were looking for those who escaped.

