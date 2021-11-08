Taxi driver dials police after 2 men ask him for directions to Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia

Mumbai Police on Monday went into a tizzy after receiving a call from a taxi driver who alleged that two ‘suspicious-looking’ men had asked him for directions to industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia.

The police are yet to register an offence. Azad Maidan police recorded the driver’s statement till late Monday.

According to police officials, the taxi driver alleged that around 1 pm on Monday, while he was standing outside his taxi near Killa court in CST, two persons came to him.

“The Wagon R car stopped after which one of them stepped out, walked towards him and asked him for directions to Antilia,” said an officer.

The taxi driver instructed them to use Google Maps. When they responded that their application was not working, the taxi driver guided them. Then the two left.

“The taxi driver dialled the Mumbai Police control room after which he went to Azad maidan police station, where his statement was recorded,” said an officer.

The taxi driver claimed that the two persons were carrying two bags and speaking in Urdu.

The police said they are trying to locate the two persons.

“We have started scrutinising the CCTV footage while we checked the vehicle registration number with the RTO narrated by the taxi driver and it does not exist,” said an officer.

In February 20 gelatin sticks weighing 2.6 kg were found in a Scorpio car parked allegedly by now suspended police officer Sachin Waze near the South Mumbai home of Mukesh Ambani.