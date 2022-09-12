scorecardresearch
Taxi, auto drivers in Mumbai to go on indefinite strike from Thursday seeking fare hike

The union has sought to hike the minimum taxi fare in Mumbai to Rs 35 from Rs 25 following a 25% increase in CNG prices which has resulted in huge losses to taxi and auto drivers, it said.

state industries minister Uday Samant has called a meeting with the taxi drivers’ union at Mantralay. (File photo)

Over 48,000 taxi drivers and two lakh autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai will go on an indefinite strike from September 15, Thursday, seeking a hike in fares, the drivers’ union said.

A L Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, told The Indian Express that taxi and auto drivers are ready to accept whatever hike they are eligible to get on the basis of the state transport control committee’s report. “Our demand to increase the minimum taxi fare to Rs 35 from the existing Rs 25. However, if the control committee offers a hike of Rs 28 or Rs 30, we are okay with that too as our main demand is an increase in fare,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, state industries minister Uday Samant has called a meeting with the taxi drivers’ union at Mantralay, Quadros said.

The union has sought the hike following a 25 per cent increase in CNG prices which has resulted in huge losses to taxi and auto drivers, it said. The minimum taxi fare was last revised in March 2021 to Rs 25.

