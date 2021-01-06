Tax bills for homes up to 500 sq ft: AAP joins other parties in condemning BMC

The AAP termed it a “tax fraud” by Shiv Sena, which in 2019, along with BJP, had cleared the property tax waiver Bill. (File)

With BMC polls scheduled for next year, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mumbai unit on Tuesday joined the condemnation of the civic administration’s decision to provide a partial waiver on property tax for residential properties less than 500 sq feet.

The AAP termed it a “tax fraud” by Shiv Sena, which in 2019, along with BJP, had cleared the property tax waiver Bill.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Uddhav Thackeray, in the 2017 civic election manifesto, had promised complete waiver. He should fulfil that promise now. BMC commissioner calls this is a mistake and is issuing tax bills in retrospect. Why should people pay for this mistake?”

“In addition to the complete waiver of property tax of dwelling units less than 500 sq feet for last year and this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we also demand action against the municipal commissioner for the financial mismanagement,” she added.

In 2019, the state government had cleared a Bill to exempt property tax of residential properties measuring up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai, but the components of the tax that would be waived remained undecided. In January, last year, BMC did not issue tax bills to such residential properties, given the lack of clarity.

The civic body, in November last year, clarified that it will exempt only “general tax” component of property tax. On Monday, the administration began the process of issuing property tax bills to such properties for the previous and current year.

All parties, including Congress, NCP, Samajwadi Party and BJP, have accused BMC and the ruling Shiv Sena of manipulating the implementation of the approved resolution.