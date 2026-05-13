Nothing to do with politics, Tatkare refutes claims over meeting with Sharad Pawar

"Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has been making significant contributions to national politics for the past six decades," said Tatkare (File image)

A day after meeting opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, Maharashtra Chief of ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said that the meeting was to inquire about the senior leader’s health and no political discussion was held.

“Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to the honorable Sharad Pawar Saheb at his residence, Silver Oak, to enquire about his health. Saheb had been unwell recently and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment. I had intended to visit him since then, but due to scheduling constraints, the meeting finally took place yesterday. There was no discussion on any political topics during this meeting, nor was that the purpose of the visit,” Tatkare said.