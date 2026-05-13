Nothing to do with politics, Tatkare refutes claims over meeting with Sharad Pawar

A day after meeting opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, Maharashtra Chief of ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said that the meeting was to inquire about the senior leader’s health and no political discussion was held. “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to the honorable Sharad […]

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMay 13, 2026 08:55 PM IST
sharad pawar"Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has been making significant contributions to national politics for the past six decades," said Tatkare (File image)
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A day after meeting opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar at his residence, Maharashtra Chief of ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday said that the meeting was to inquire about the senior leader’s health and no political discussion was held.

“Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to the honorable Sharad Pawar Saheb at his residence, Silver Oak, to enquire about his health. Saheb had been unwell recently and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for treatment. I had intended to visit him since then, but due to scheduling constraints, the meeting finally took place yesterday. There was no discussion on any political topics during this meeting, nor was that the purpose of the visit,” Tatkare said.

“Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has been making significant contributions to national politics for the past six decades. Having worked under his guidance for a long time, he has played a major role in my political upbringing. Therefore, visiting him and checking on his well-being is part of a rich political tradition in Maharashtra that transcends party lines. This meeting was held in keeping with that very tradition. Saheb’s health is now excellent, and his energy for work remains as vibrant as ever,” said Tatkare.

Amid controversy over the omission of several senior leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Pati and Sunil Tatkare from the Nationalist Congress Party’s national office-bearers list, Tatkare’s visit to Sharad Pawar on Tuesday triggered fresh political speculation.

The clarification comes amid allegations made by NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar that Tatkare and Praful Patel are set to contest the next elections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar claimed that both the NCP leaders along with 22 MLAs and some MLAs from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are set to switch sides and join hands with the BJP.

The BJP has denied speculations about Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare joining their party as baseless. Tatkare too rejected the claims made by Rohit Pawar.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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