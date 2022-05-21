scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Tata-run Air India bans smoking, consumption of intoxicating substances at workplace

The Tata Group took over Air India on January 27 and Tata Steel veteran Tripathi took charge as the airline’s CHRO in April.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 21, 2022 3:22:57 pm
In a letter, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Air India, Suresh Dutt Tripathi, asked the staff not to smoke or consume intoxicating substances.

After regaining control of Air India, the Tata group has banned smoking and consumption of intoxicating substances at the workplace. In a letter, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Air India, Suresh Dutt Tripathi, asked the staff not to smoke or consume intoxicating substances.

The letter dated May 18 stated, “We are a responsible organisation that completely prohibits smoking and consumption of any intoxicating substances at the workplace. The core principles of the Tata Code of Conduct bind all of us to comply with the law of the land and to provide a safe and healthy work environment to our colleagues. We have zero-tolerance for violations of the above. Any violation is viewed seriously and will be dealt with appropriate consequences.”

When asked about the letter, an Air India spokesperson said, “We would not like to make any comment on any internal communication like this.” Sources said that after the takeover, the Tatas have been bringing many changes to Air India, in a bid to make it a professional airline.

