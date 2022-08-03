scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Tata Power’s first hybrid project comes up in Rajasthan, Mumbai to benefit

The combination of solar and wind projects brings a unique advantage of higher capacity utilisation factor as compared to standalone wind or solar capacity. The power thus generated will be distributed in Mumbai

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 2:40:28 pm
mumbai news, solar power, hybrid power, rajasthanThe plant will annually offset approximately 700 million kilogram of carbon dioxide. (File)

Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 225 MW hybrid power project in Rajasthan. The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power for distribution in Mumbai under a power purchase agreement (PPA) that is valid for 25 years.

With the addition of 225 MW of hybrid power to Tata Power Mumbai’s customers revised power supply portfolio will rise to 38 per cent non-carbon power. It will be nearly double the mandatory Renewable Purchase Obligation.

Hybrid power system is a combination of different technologies to produce power, especially by renewable energy. This is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power consisting of recently commissioned 225MW of solar power at Noorsar in Rajasthan and existing wind assets of 96MW which is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year. The combination of solar and wind projects brings a unique advantage of higher capacity utilisation factor as compared to standalone wind or solar capacity.

Against the annual requirement of around 5,200 Million Units annually, the non-carbon supply will be approximately 2,000 MUs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

The plant will annually offset approximately 700 million kilogram of carbon dioxide.

The project was awarded to TPGEL and the solar part of the project has been executed by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, an EPC arm of Tata Power. The project was commissioned within the stipulated timeline in 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar in Rajasthan. The project has used 5,79,488 number of modules and 103 individual wind energy generators of various ratings from the company’s existing wind assets. Despite the various challenges like rugged terrain caused by multiple high sand dunes, harsh temperature of 50 degree Celsius and unusual rains, the project was delivered as per the stipulated timeline.

On the project commissioning, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power said, “We are excited to commission our first Hybrid project of 225MW in Rajasthan. The project will supply power to our Mumbai Discom….. and their customers and will substantially enhance its non-carbon commitment. It also reflects our commitment to make the use of non- carbon energy to meet the clean and green energy goals of the country.”

With the commissioning of this hybrid project, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 5,524 MW with an installed capacity of 3,859 MW and 1,665 MW under various stages of implementation.

More from Mumbai

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:40:28 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement