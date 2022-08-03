Tata Power’s first hybrid project comes up in Rajasthan, Mumbai to benefit

Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 225 MW hybrid power project in Rajasthan. The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power for distribution in Mumbai under a power purchase agreement (PPA) that is valid for 25 years.

With the addition of 225 MW of hybrid power to Tata Power Mumbai’s customers revised power supply portfolio will rise to 38 per cent non-carbon power. It will be nearly double the mandatory Renewable Purchase Obligation.

Hybrid power system is a combination of different technologies to produce power, especially by renewable energy. This is the first hybrid project developed by Tata Power consisting of recently commissioned 225MW of solar power at Noorsar in Rajasthan and existing wind assets of 96MW which is expected to generate about 700 MUs of energy per year. The combination of solar and wind projects brings a unique advantage of higher capacity utilisation factor as compared to standalone wind or solar capacity.

Against the annual requirement of around 5,200 Million Units annually, the non-carbon supply will be approximately 2,000 MUs.

The plant will annually offset approximately 700 million kilogram of carbon dioxide.

The project was awarded to TPGEL and the solar part of the project has been executed by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, an EPC arm of Tata Power. The project was commissioned within the stipulated timeline in 1,200 acres of land at Noorsar in Rajasthan. The project has used 5,79,488 number of modules and 103 individual wind energy generators of various ratings from the company’s existing wind assets. Despite the various challenges like rugged terrain caused by multiple high sand dunes, harsh temperature of 50 degree Celsius and unusual rains, the project was delivered as per the stipulated timeline.

On the project commissioning, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power said, “We are excited to commission our first Hybrid project of 225MW in Rajasthan. The project will supply power to our Mumbai Discom….. and their customers and will substantially enhance its non-carbon commitment. It also reflects our commitment to make the use of non- carbon energy to meet the clean and green energy goals of the country.”

With the commissioning of this hybrid project, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 5,524 MW with an installed capacity of 3,859 MW and 1,665 MW under various stages of implementation.