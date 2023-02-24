Tata Power’s customer relations centre to be fully managed by Divyangs inaugurated in city

Sanjay Banga, president (T&D0 of Tata Power, said, "Tata Power is happy to launch its fully Divyang-managed Customer Relations Centre at Ghatkopar, a first among Indian power utilities. This initiative will provide a seamless customer service experience... and also encourage the PWD community share the responsibility to ensure customers' delight."

Tata Power has inaugurated the first-ever Customer Relations Centre (CRC) to be fully managed by a team of five specially abled people (Divyangs) — a first among power utilities in India — at Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai.