Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Tata Power’s customer relations centre to be fully managed by Divyangs inaugurated in city

Dr Uday Khopkar, dermatologist and dermatopathologist, inaugurated the CRC in the presence of Dr Nilesh Kane, chief, distribution (Mumbai operations), on Thursday.

TATA Power, Tata Power Company, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsSanjay Banga, president (T&D0 of Tata Power, said, "Tata Power is happy to launch its fully Divyang-managed Customer Relations Centre at Ghatkopar, a first among Indian power utilities. This initiative will provide a seamless customer service experience... and also encourage the PWD community share the responsibility to ensure customers' delight."
Tata Power has inaugurated the first-ever Customer Relations Centre (CRC) to be fully managed by a team of five specially abled people (Divyangs) — a first among power utilities in India — at Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 03:54 IST
Mentally challenged woman who was found roaming in city reunited with family

