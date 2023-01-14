Tata Mumbai Marathon tomorrow: Here is a full list of traffic restrictions across the city

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run. The route will cover part of south and Central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim traffic Division.

Issuing an advisory ahead of the Tata Mumbai marathon, which is slated to take place on January 15, the traffic department said that several roads across the city will remain closed between 3 AM and 2 PM. It also released a list of roads where parking will be prohibited during the marathon.

There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run. The route will cover part of south and Central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim traffic Division.

Take a look at the full list of traffic restrictions issued by the Mumbai police

Tata Mumbai Marathon English Press Note by Rahel Philipose on Scribd

More from Mumbai

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:46 IST
