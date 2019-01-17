Mumbai Marathon: Changes in start, finish points

The 16th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has made slight changes in the route and finish lines across categories. The starting point of the half marathon and police cup race is Worli Dairy while races in all other categories will start from CSMT. The finishing point for amateurs, half marathon, police cup and open 10K run is Hazarimal Somani Marg.

While the Marathon Elite Race will end at CSMT, the race for champions with disability (1.5 km) will finish on M G Road near traffic police chowki and the senior citizens and dream run (6 km) will finish at the Metro.

Over 46,000 runners are taking part. Medical arrangements include 600 personnel on duty, eight medic bikes and 11 ambulances en route and 12 medical stations.

The first race of the day, marathon of amateurs, will start at 5.30 am and cover 42 km.