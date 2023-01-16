Tata Mumbai Marathon back after 2 years: 55,212 from across nation test their endurance

AFTER A break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Mumbai Marathon returned on Sunday, with 55, 212 participants across seven categories of races. In its 18th year, the city’s annual marathon, apart from competitive running, saw many participating in the Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and a 1.3km race for persons with disabilities. After the pandemic break, participants arrived for the marathon on Sunday with renewed enthusiasm from across India.

The marathon comprises seven different categories — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run. The run was flagged off by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The 42-km marathon began at 5.15 am, while the elite race was flagged off at 7.20 am. Also in attendance were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, among others.

“Running is a social event; we cannot do it without other runners. To run with our friends by our side thoroughly motivates every one,” said Praveen Harnoor, a 47-year-old man, who has run the Mumbai marathon six times. The Bengaluru resident revealed that he had been preparing by moderating between 10 to 38 km preparatory marathons, and then ran the full marathon on Sunday. Harnoor, who is a board member of Indian Cancer Society’s Bengaluru chapter said he also ran for the cause of cancer.

Senior citizens also turned up to participate in large numbers which raised the spirits of the young participants. Praful Das (85) has been taking part for the past 12 editions of the marathon. “If it wasn’t for Covid-19 restrictions, this would have been my 14th year,” Das, a resident of Gamdevi, said. Das prepares for the senior citizen run by keeping himself active through the year, with a 30-minute daily walk at Girgaon chowpatty. He also keeps the bibs assigned to him each year as mementos and wears them all to his run, adding a new one each year.

Participants run during Mumbai Marathon at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Participants run during Mumbai Marathon at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The senior citizens’ run also saw first-time participants. “I was not sure how I would do it. But once I arrived it went smoothly. I am so happy I participated,” said 72-year-old Asha Dave, a resident of Vile Parle. The run included 60-year-old Gaurishankar Sharma who travelled from Vapi in Gujarat, accompanied by his regular morning walkers group of 14.

In its 18th year, the city’s annual marathon, apart from the competitive running, saw many participating in the Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and a 1.3-km race for persons with disabilities. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) In its 18th year, the city’s annual marathon, apart from the competitive running, saw many participating in the Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and a 1.3-km race for persons with disabilities. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Many Mumbaikars also marked their presence at the marathon in the 5.9km ‘Dream Run’. Police officials said that apart from participants, many Mumbaikars cheering for the runners from the sidelines also waited to catch a glimpse of elite runners.

Senior citizens also turned up to participate in large numbers which raised the spirits of the young participants. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Senior citizens also turned up to participate in large numbers which raised the spirits of the young participants. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Over 4,000 cops were deployed across the route, which included the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Traffic restrictions were placed at various spots by Mumbai police.

In a statement, Asian Heart Institute said that 1,983 participants required minor medical care during the marathon, of which 40 were treated in ambulances. There were eight cases of severe dehydration and 14 hospitalisations of which 13 have been discharged. Among those who faced major injuries, one suffered a leg fracture and another a shoulder dislocation, while others suffered foot blisters, chest pain, calf muscle injury, dehydration, giddiness and severe cramps,” said Dr Vijay D’silva, medical director of the marathon. He said the number of casualties has been going down over the years and the temperature aided this year’s run, resulting in fewer cases of those who required medical aid, as the city recorded the coldest day of the season on Sunday.