Tata Memorial Hospital to get 100 new flats to accommodate patients, their kin

The proposal to allot these flats was mooted by NCP's Awhad and the keys of these flats were handed over to Tata hospital by NCP chief Sharad Pawar in May.(Express Archives)

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stayed a decision to hand over 100 flats in MHADA buildings to the Parel-based Tata Memorial Hospital to accommodate cancer patients and their relatives, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that 100 flats in the adjacent Bombay Dyeing Complex would now be handed over to the

hospital.

Thackeray’s decision to stay the allotment had caused dissonance within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The proposal to allot these flats was mooted by NCP’s Awhad and the keys of these flats were handed over to Tata hospital by NCP chief Sharad Pawar in May.

With people coming from across India to get treated at the hospital, these flats were meant to accommodate patients, their relatives and caretakers.

The move was, however, opposed by Shiv Sena MLA from Sewri, Ajay Chaudhary, who had written to Thackeray claiming that local residents were opposed to the move and feared for their health if cancer patients and their relatives moved in.

Based on the letter, Thackeray is said to have stayed the allotment.

On Wednesday, Awhad told mediapersons that the issue has been resolved and a new set of 100 flats will now be alloted to the hospital. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called me before the Cabinet meeting (on Wednesday) and asked me to identify a place in the same locality where flats can be allotted. We have identified 100 flats spread across 22 buildings in Bombay Dyeing Complex…” he added.

Awhad also downplayed the CM staying his earlier decision claiming that Thackeray had taken cognizance of the opposition of the local MLA.