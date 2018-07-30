Tata group corporate headquarters: Bombay House re-opens after restoration

Bombay House, the Tata Sons headquarters in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Bombay House, the Tata Sons headquarters in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Bombay House, the famous 94-year-old heritage building which is also the corporate headquarters of the $ 100 billion Tata group, has re-opened after having undergone an “energetic refurbishment” and restoration for the first time in its history.

While the facade of the building, owned by the group which is the torchbearer of India’s industrial advancement, remains unchanged, retaining its Edwardian neo-classical look, the new office space wears a modern look with well-designed common and collaborative spaces to meet the requirements of business today. The iconic building houses the head offices of major Tata companies, including holding company Tata Sons, and the group’s chairmen -— from Sir Dorabji Tata, the group’s second Chairman and Jamsetji Tata’s elder son, JRD Tata, Ratan Tata to the current Chairman of the group N Chandrasekaran — controlled and managed over 6.95 lakh employees and the group’s operations in more than 100 countries across six continents from this building.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “the renovation of this heritage building, the first in its history, has revolved around designing for the employees a more modern, collaborative and informal workplace equipped with the best of technologies and security systems.” The refurbished building was inaugurated by Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Sunday, marking the 114th birth anniversary of its former Chairman JRD Tata.

The Tatas have designed each floor with agile workspaces and semi-formal collaboration zones for teams to work together. Enhanced natural lighting, and the paintings, photographs and art installations that adorn the walls have created a vibrant environment for employees and visitors.

The ground floor has been converted into a shared space housing a coffee lounge, informal breakout places, and the Tata Experience Centre (TXC), a digital museum, which is aimed at giving visitors an immersive experience into the world of Tata using digital technologies for effective storytelling.

In a first for Bombay House, a kennel has been created for the canine friends who have been an integral part of the building for decades. The four floors of the building house offices of major Tata organisations. The historic boardroom on the fourth floor has been restored to its original beauty with only technology being a new addition. This boardroom had witnessed mega takeover and merger plans and also the ouster of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2016.

Bombay House was built on the two plots of land bought by Sir Dorabji Tata, the group’s second Chairman and Jamsetji Tata’s elder son, from the Bombay Municipality in 1920. The building was designed by well-known architect George Wittet, who was also the architect of the Gateway of India.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App