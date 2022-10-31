Tata-Airbus project row: Fadnavis claims decision to shift project taken during Uddhav’s tenure

Amid a row over the Tata-Airbus manufacturing project going to Gujarat, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed that the state losing out on investments is a “false narrative” and alleged that the Tata-Airbus project decision was taken during former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure.

“Political parties, their ecosystem, and certain journalists are creating a fake narrative in Maharashtra by claiming industries are going out of Maharashtra under the current government. The MoU signing and the decision to shift the project to Gujarat was taken during Thackeray’s tenure as chief minister of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis went on to claim that no company wanted to invest in the state due to the corruption cases against leaders of the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He also said during the press conference at Mumbai’s Mantralaya that the Tata-Airbus consortium had rued the “lack of conducive” atmosphere in the state last year.

Fadnavis’ claims come at a time when the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra is facing criticism from the Opposition for letting the state miss out on another major project, worth Rs 22,000 crore to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft. The development comes months after a similar row in September over the state losing out on the Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “I had personally invited the chiefs of the Tata Airbus Defence projects on April 24, 2021, at my residence ‘Sagar’, despite being a leader of opposition in the state. I spoke to them and told them as a senior leader I would speak with the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to keep the project in Maharashtra. However, they told me ‘yahan ka mahol investment jaise nahi hai, Devendraji‘ (the atmosphere in the state is not worth an investment).”

Fadnavis, who served as chief minister from 2014 to 2019, said he was following up with the companies since 2016 and kept doing it till 2019. In one of the early meetings with the Tata-Airbus consortium officials, Fadnavis said, he had offered extra facilities to ensure the project remains in Maharashtra, but the state government that took over (in late 2019) did nothing to retain the project.

Fadnavis also alleged that the project was possibly opposed by the MVA government as it was coming to Vidarbha.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fadnavis vowed to make Maharashtra the top destination in terms of investment in the next two years. “The mega refinery project will continue in Maharashtra. The Centre has given the maximum amount of infrastructure projects to Maharashtra. We’ve planned to invest Rs 25,000 crores in Maharashtra,” he said

Amid the row, Fadnavis announced that the Centre approved an electronics manufacturing cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under the National Policy on Electronics. “This will create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra. This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon will be spread across 297.11 acre & Rs 492.85 crore will be spent on development. Rs 207.98 crore is GoI’s contribution,” he tweeted, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.