Aaditya Thackeray targets Shinde govt for ‘losing another project’ as Gujarat bags Tata-Airbus mega project

Hours after the Centre announced that a consortium of Tata group and Airbus will manufacture C-295 transport planes for the Indian Air Force in Gujarat’s Vadodara, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government for letting go of yet another project.

In a tweet, Thackeray said, “Another project! I have voiced this since July, asking Khoke Sarkar to try for it (Tata Airbus). I wonder why every project is going to other states in the last 3 months. Loss of faith in khoke sarkar is evident on industry level.”

Another project!

I have voiced this since July, asking Khoke Sarkar to try for it. I wonder why every project is going to other states in the last 3 months. Loss of faith in khoke sarkar is evident on industry level.

Will the industry minister resign after losing 4 projects? https://t.co/vywZcuPcfh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 27, 2022

Thackeray also asked if the industry minister would resign “after losing 4 projects”.

Several leaders in Maharashtra attacked the Shinde government, stating that the state was losing on important projects due to its “incompetence”.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “Vedanta Foxconn Medical Device Park Bulk Drugs Park and now Tata Airbus…. All out of Maharashtra thanks to ५० खोके sarkar.”

Vedanta Foxconn

Medical Device Park

Bulk Drugs Park and now

Tata Airbus…. All out of Maharashtra thanks to ५० खोके sarkar. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 27, 2022

NCP leader Mahesh Tapase, meanwhile, said, “After Vedant Foxccon, now Tata-Airbus project has gone to Gujarat due to the sheer incompetence of CM Eknath Shinde as he repeatedly fails to retain investment and projects in Maharashtra.”

Tapase blamed Shinde for bowing in front of his political masters and not opposing them even at the cost of losing out projects from Maharashtra. “Shinde is busy safeguarding his post of the chief minister even as Gujrat continues its surgical strike on Maharashtra,” he said. He also demanded Shinde’s resignation as the CM for not being able to uphold the interest of Maharashtra.

Last month, a political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra after a joint venture of mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn, which had held talks with the state to set up its new semiconductor plant, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to locate its project there. This left Maharashtra officials stunned and the Opposition slammed the Eknath Shinde government over the “missed” opportunity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday lay the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara for the production of C-295 transport aircraft for the IAF by a consortium of European defence major Airbus and Indian conglomerate Tata, in what is billed as a major boost to the domestic aerospace sector. Making the announcement at a media briefing, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the facility will cater to the export of the aircraft as well as for additional orders by the Indian Air Force.

In September last year, India sealed an over Rs 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF.