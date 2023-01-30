Task force to monitor MoUs signed by govt with business groups

THE MAHARASHTRA government has formed a task force to coordinate the progress of MoUs signed with different business groups and to address issues faced by state industries, in a bid to expedite their implementation.

The move came following the state government’s claim of signing MoUs worth Rs 1.37-lakh crore at the recently held World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland’s Davos.

The task force will be led by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries, along with the Industries Commissioner as the member secretary, and the Joint Chief Executive Officer (Special Projects) of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Joint Secretary or Undersecretary of the Department of Industries among other members. Representatives from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Urban Development Department (UDD), and forest and environment, power, labour, revenue among other departments will be special invitees in the task force, as and when required.

It will conduct weekly meetings on MoUs signed between the state government and industries, with regular meetings to be held to expedite pending projects in the state. The state Industries Minister will be briefed about the same every month, based on the weekly follow-up meetings. The task force will coordinate with different departments on the behalf of investors, to sort out their difficulties, follow up on MoUs signed by the state, solve difficulties faced while implementing MoUs, review permissions needed to set up industries, and review land acquisition as well as distribution with MIDC and outside.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the state needs to take swift action within the next 90 days to ensure the MoUs turn into reality. “Signing MoUs is only the beginning. Now, we need to connect with these companies, hold discussions, understand the requirements and take steps accordingly. The task force will ensure that the process gains momentum and is streamlined,” said an official from the Department of Industries.