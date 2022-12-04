Targeting Koshyari, Uddhav seeks criteria for selecting Governors

Demanding that criteria be fixed for the selection of persons for the post of state Governors, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his party will soon announce a programme against those insulting the state and its icons.

Speaking to mediapersons at Matoshree in Mumbai, Thackeray said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. He added that a state minister (BJP leader Mangal Singh Lodha) has also compared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s “betrayal” (rebellion in June that brought down the MVA government) to the warrior king’s escape from Agra and “such people continue to remain in office”.

“Governors are the representative of the President of India. There must be a set criteria to appoint a Governor. I demand framing of such rules. It should not happen that just because someone is closer to the party ruling at the Centre, the person is appointed as Governor even if he or she is not eligible,” he added.

Reiterating his appeal to the people to join hands against those insulting the state and its icons, Thackeray said, “We will announce a programme in the coming days. Talks have been held with other parties too. We don’t want to just limit ourselves to a Maharashtra bandh.”