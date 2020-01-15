Tarapur factory blast: Uddhav sets up panel to audit chemical factories

The explosion site at ANK Pharma. (Express photo) The explosion site at ANK Pharma. (Express photo)

Days after the eight persons were killed at a blast in a chemical factory in Tarapur, the government on Tuesday set up a committee to inspect hazardous chemical factories across the state to avoid future incidents.

Officials said the move comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to industrial safety in wake of the blast. “The CM has directed that audits of hazardous chemical factories be held. So, a committee has been constituted to carry out the audits,” an official said, adding that the committee is expected to submit a report in three months.

The committee will be headed by joint director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health with deputy commissioner of labour and sub-regional officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as expert members. A representative each from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and IIT-Bombay’s chemical engineering department will also be a part of the committee.

“The committee is expected to look at issues of health and safety being provided to workers at factories and whether they have the required experience to handle hazardous chemicals. It will also inspect whether other norms are being followed by the factories,” said the official, adding that district-wise committees will also be set up for the purpose.

On Monday, the CM had ordered an inquiry into the Tarapur incident.

