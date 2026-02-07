Taps may run dry in these Bandra-Khar areas as BMC cuts water for 14 hours on Feb 10

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a bid to facilitate repair work on a water channel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement a 14-hour water cut across parts of H West ward (encompassing Bandra, Khar) on February 10. According to officials, the corrective work will be taken up on Tuesday from 10 am to midnight, and some areas are likely to experience low-pressure water supply.
The civic body is set to take immediate repair works on the leakage of a 900 mm-diameter water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir. Records show that the action will be carried out from the MHADA open plot near the Qureshi Nagar slum pocket in Bandra West up to the water channel along the Western Express Highway.
In light of the works, the civic body has appealed to residents to store and use water judiciously. As a precautionary measure, the civic body has also issued directives to boil water for drinking for the next few days.
Complete water cut:
1) Bandra West Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrews Road, St. Paul’s Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Sherly Village
2) Khar Danda, Koliwada, Dand Pada, Chim Gaonthan, Gazdarbandh slum, parts of Khar West
3) Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Marg, Union Park Road No. 1 to 4, Pali Hill
4) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg area, Pali Plateau slum, 15th to 20th street area in Khar
5) Some parts of Bandra West, including Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr Peter Dyce Street, St John the Baptist Street
6) Mount Mary Cathedral, Bandra West Side Area Road Campus
7) Bandra West’s K C Road, L K Mehta Road, some parts of Bazaar Road, and A K Vaidya Road
8) Zigzag Road, Kol Dongri, Nargis Dutt Marg, Pali Mala Marg
Low-pressure water supply:
1) Hill Road end to Taj Lands End, B J Road, H K Bhabha Marg, Kane Marg and Ganesh slum
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion, withdrew from Serbia's Davis Cup qualifier due to injury and has been living and playing in Greece with his family. Despite not being able to participate in the qualifiers, Djokovic still wants to play for Serbia and remains a major figure for the team. His presence gives them a huge boost and he will be welcomed back when he is fit.