Taps may run dry in these Bandra-Khar areas as BMC cuts water for 14 hours on Feb 10

The BMC has appealed to residents in the H West ward to store and use water judiciously. It has also recommended boiling water for drinking for the next few days.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 7, 2026 03:47 PM IST
BMC has appealed to residents in the H West ward to store and use water judiciouslThe civic body is set to take immediate repair works on the leakage of a 900 mm-diameter water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir. (Credit: Pixbay/Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a bid to facilitate repair work on a water channel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement a 14-hour water cut across parts of H West ward (encompassing Bandra, Khar) on February 10. According to officials, the corrective work will be taken up on Tuesday from 10 am to midnight, and some areas are likely to experience low-pressure water supply.

The civic body is set to take immediate repair works on the leakage of a 900 mm-diameter water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir. Records show that the action will be carried out from the MHADA open plot near the Qureshi Nagar slum pocket in Bandra West up to the water channel along the Western Express Highway.

In light of the works, the civic body has appealed to residents to store and use water judiciously. As a precautionary measure, the civic body has also issued directives to boil water for drinking for the next few days.

Also Read | BMC announces 22-hour water cut in Kurla, Ghatkopar, other areas from Friday; here’s the list of places to be affected

Check the list of affected areas:

Complete water cut:

1) Bandra West Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrews Road, St. Paul’s Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Sherly Village

2) Khar Danda, Koliwada, Dand Pada, Chim Gaonthan, Gazdarbandh slum, parts of Khar West

3) Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Marg, Union Park Road No. 1 to 4, Pali Hill

Story continues below this ad

4) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg area, Pali Plateau slum, 15th to 20th street area in Khar

5) Some parts of Bandra West, including Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr Peter Dyce Street, St John the Baptist Street

6) Mount Mary Cathedral, Bandra West Side Area Road Campus

7) Bandra West’s K C Road, L K Mehta Road, some parts of Bazaar Road, and A K Vaidya Road

8) Zigzag Road, Kol Dongri, Nargis Dutt Marg, Pali Mala Marg

Low-pressure water supply:

Story continues below this ad

1) Hill Road end to Taj Lands End, B J Road, H K Bhabha Marg, Kane Marg and Ganesh slum

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement