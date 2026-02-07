Taps may run dry in these Bandra-Khar areas as BMC cuts water for 14 hours on Feb 10

The civic body is set to take immediate repair works on the leakage of a 900 mm-diameter water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir. (Credit: Pixbay/Representational)

In a bid to facilitate repair work on a water channel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement a 14-hour water cut across parts of H West ward (encompassing Bandra, Khar) on February 10. According to officials, the corrective work will be taken up on Tuesday from 10 am to midnight, and some areas are likely to experience low-pressure water supply.

The civic body is set to take immediate repair works on the leakage of a 900 mm-diameter water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir. Records show that the action will be carried out from the MHADA open plot near the Qureshi Nagar slum pocket in Bandra West up to the water channel along the Western Express Highway.