Tanzanian nationals held with 2.2 kg of cocaine in Mumbai

The DRI’s Mumbai unit has so far seized a record amount of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 646 crore, in 2020-21 amid the pandemic.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested two Tanzanian nationals, who had travelled to Mumbai on April 22 on medical visa, for smuggling 2.22kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 13.35 crore, into the country.

The DRI in a statement said it apprehended Mtwanzi Carlos Adam and Rashid Paul Sayula, who travelled from Tanzania to Mumbai via Addis Ababa on April 22, after it detected the contraband in their body.

The agency said a local court on the same day ordered a medical examination of the duo. According to the DRI, the duo were admitted to Sir J J Hospital where Adam and Sayula purged 54 and 97 capsules of cocaine respectively, from April 22 to April 28.

“The investigation has confirmed that this drug syndicate is also smuggling narcotics through mules that travel to India on medical visa, concealing drugs in their body. This is the third such case of narcotics smuggling, detected by the DRI Mumbai in the past six months, where the medical visa facility has been misused by foreign nationals of African countries,” said the DRI.

Adam and Sayula have been remanded in judicial custody by the court.

“While demand for cocaine has remained high during the pandemic as it is a drug of choice for the elite, its availability has reduced due to decreased number of international flights. Therefore, narcotics smuggling has become more lucrative,” said a DRI official.

