scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

Tanzanian national among 2 held with 225 gm cocaine worth Rs 69 L

An officer said on Monday, the ANC Bandra unit received a tip-off about a person trying to sell cocaine.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 30, 2021 12:09:42 am
A team laid a trap and arrested one person with 105 gm of cocaine.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police arrested two people, including a Tanzanian national, with 225 gm of cocaine worth Rs 69 lakh.

Click here for more

An officer said on Monday, the ANC Bandra unit received a tip-off about a person trying to sell cocaine. A team laid a trap and arrested one person with 105 gm of cocaine. The accused is identified as Mohammad Qureshi (38), who claimed to be a member of a human rights group. During interrogation, he revealed he had procured the substance from a Yaqub Naginwala, a Tanzanian national, staying in Navi Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement