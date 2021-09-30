Tanzanian national among 2 held with 225 gm cocaine worth Rs 69 L

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police arrested two people, including a Tanzanian national, with 225 gm of cocaine worth Rs 69 lakh.

An officer said on Monday, the ANC Bandra unit received a tip-off about a person trying to sell cocaine. A team laid a trap and arrested one person with 105 gm of cocaine. The accused is identified as Mohammad Qureshi (38), who claimed to be a member of a human rights group. During interrogation, he revealed he had procured the substance from a Yaqub Naginwala, a Tanzanian national, staying in Navi Mumbai.