Tanushree Dutta files written complaint against Nana Patekar, Mumbai Police begins probe

Hours after Bollywood actor Nana Patekar called allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta ‘a lie’, a written complaint was filed by the actress with the Mumbai Police in connection with the incident while filming on the sets of a 2008 movie. The police have launched a probe into the complaints.

On Saturday, when Nana Patekar was on his way back to Mumbai, after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film Housefull 4, media personnel asked him about the allegations. He did not take any questions while he was at Jaisalmer airport. However, on reaching the Mumbai airport, he said, “Whatever I had to say, I said 10 years back. What is a lie, is a lie. I’ll hold a press conference soon.”

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the 34-year-old actor opened up about being harassed ten years ago and said that she was harassed by actor Nana Patekar on the sets of 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.

In the interview, Tanushree claimed that industry insiders knew about the incident but didn’t say anything about it. Also, she alleged that the veteran actor has been quite disrespectful towards women on the sets of films. “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them. His behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it,” she said.

According to a 2008 Times of India report, Tanushree filed a complaint with Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) for damage to her property and reputation. After she brought up the matter of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour, she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant in the movie. She then said about Patekar, “The less said about him, the better. If a co-star behaves in the manner he did with me, others will definitely take us for granted.”

