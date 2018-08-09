Tansa pipeline: Decide on accommodation for affected people by Oct 1, says HC to Maharashtra

The government can offer them reasonable amount for rent for residences till the issue at Mahul village is resolved, the court said. (Representational Image) The government can offer them reasonable amount for rent for residences till the issue at Mahul village is resolved, the court said. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the state government must decide by October 1 on steps to be taken for the temporary accommodation to the Project Affected People (PAP) along the Tansa pipeline, who were allotted residences at the Mehul village, but have refused to shift.



In 2009, the court had ordered the BMC to remove encroachment near the pipeline, that runs across nine administrative wards of the city. While some huts were demolished, others yet to be removed. After a few orders were passed, the state government decided to allot tenements at Mahul, Chembur to the Municipal Corporation for accommodating the occupants of structures which were existing as on January 1, 2000.

However, in 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Pune, passed an order that said: “…there is a perceptible threat to health of residents of village Mahul and Ambapada due to prevailing air quality in the area”. In April, an affidavit was filed by Sumit Mullick, Chief Secretary, stating that a report by KEM Hospital has said that the air quality at Mahul is improved.

The affidavit also said that the state government will file a review petition before the NGT, expeditiously, to recall its order, bringing to their notice the developments that have occurred after the order was passed in 2015, and that the locality at Mahul is fit for human habitation.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagla said pollution-free environment is fundamental rights of citizen. “As of today, the state government cannot force any PAPs near Tansa pipeline to stay at Mahul… therefore these structures of people who have not accepted tenement at Mahul Village will have to be located”.

The court also said that until further orders the PAPs who are yet to move, their structures need not be demolished. The court also said that this order does not restrict any person willing to shift to Mahul and the people who have taken the possession of the flats, but are not willing to shift will have to return the flat keys.

The Court also said that the state government has to shift the people living near the Tansa pipeline otherwise “threat perception to pipeline continues”. The court said that the pipeline should be maintained as it provides water to the people of Mumbai.

