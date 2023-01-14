Tambe duped Congress, party won’t support son’s candidature: Patole

A day after former state Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe filed nomination for the upcoming Legislative Council poll as an Independent candidate against orders given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), state party president Nana Patole said on Friday that Satyajeet is a rebel candidate and will not be supported by the party.

On Thursday, the AICC had announced the name of Satyajeet’s father, sitting MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, as its official candidate for Nashik Division Graduates’ constituency. However, Sudhir chose to not contest and instead, Satyajeet Tambe filed nomination as an Independent.

Accusing Sudhir of duping the party, Patole told mediapersons in Nagpur, “The party had given a ticket to Dr Sudhir Tambe and he did not file nomination. He duped the party. Satyajeet Tambe has filed the nomination as an Independent. The Congress will not support the Independent candidature of Satyajeet Tambe. He added that the party high command has taken note of the incident. Patole recalled Satyajeet’s statement where the latter had said that he will also approach the BJP for support.

Speaking to the media in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied having instigated the rebellion by Satyajeet. The BJP wanted to field its member Rajendra Vikhe Patil for the biennial polls but he showed “inability” to enter the fray, he added.

Queried on speculation that he played a role in the episode involving the Tambes, Fadnavis said: “I did not pull it off. I did go to his (Satyajeet) book release event (late last year) but other leaders like Balasaheb Thorat were also present.” Satyajeet is a nephew of Congress legislative party leader and former state president Balasaheb Thorat.

“It is not new for leaders of different parties to go to each other’s events. The chronology of events is not the way you (media) are portraying. At an appropriate time everything will come to the fore,” Fadnavis added.

Asked about BJP’s stand on Satyajeet’s candidature, he said, “Our state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will take a call on this.” Bawankule had on Thursday said that the party will consider supporting Satyajeet if he makes a request.

Satyajeet, after filing his nomination, had claimed that he had asked the party to field him from the seat but instead the name of his father was announced. “I have filled two forms and since I could not get the party’s AB form on time, I had to file the nomination as an Independent,” he had said.

Sources in the Congress, however, trashed his theory saying three blank AB forms were with the Tambes. “Had he wanted to contest as a Congress candidate, he could have easily done that. He did not, which proves his real intention is to join the BJP,” a senior leader said.

The development is said to have hurt Thorat’s stature within the party, who is considered as one of the most trusted loyalist of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The biennial Legislative Council elections for five seats in Maharashtra are slated to be held on January 30. Thursday was the last day to file nominations.

With PTI inputs